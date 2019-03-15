Dr. Frederic Jewett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Jewett, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frederic Jewett, DPM
Dr. Frederic Jewett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Jewett works at
Dr. Jewett's Office Locations
Frederic C. Jewett Dpm7 Federal St Ste 33, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 774-2628
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Frederic Jewett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jewett has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jewett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jewett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jewett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.