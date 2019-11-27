Overview of Dr. Frederic Levine, MD

Dr. Frederic Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their residency with Yale University School of Medicine



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.