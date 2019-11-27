Dr. Frederic Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Levine, MD
Dr. Frederic Levine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They completed their residency with Yale University School of Medicine
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 2, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 753-0018
Drs. Levine Reigle Schneider & Davili Inc.6803 Mayfield Rd Ste 418, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 753-0018
- 3 7580 Auburn Rd Ste 108, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 753-0018
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have been seeing Dr Levine since the early 2000's and would highly recommend him. He diagnosed my prostate cancer and also did the surgery. I have every confidence in his ability. I love his bedside manner, he is easy to talk to and he listens to your concerns and tries to explain in simple terms what your problem may be. Again I would highly recommend him.
- Urology
- English
- 1043205867
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.