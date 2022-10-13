Dr. Frederic Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederic Levy, MD
Dr. Frederic Levy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
ENT Carolina2520 Aberdeen Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 487-9100
ENT Carolina1180 Wyke Rd, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (704) 487-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levy has done several of my surgeries. I have been very happy with his services. He has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Frederic Levy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003801606
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
