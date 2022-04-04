Dr. Frederic Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederic Martin, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederic Martin, MD
Dr. Frederic Martin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
- 1 4060 4th Ave Ste 208, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 298-0752
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Marten is a wonderful doctor. He listened to me, he understood, he asked questions no other doctor had bothered to ask. He is compassionate, and thorough in his exams. Some times there is a long wait to see him, but he will give you as much attention as needed for your situation. It takes forever to get into see any neurologist. I count my blessings I was referred to Dr. Marten as I feel I am finally getting the care my condition requires.
About Dr. Frederic Martin, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265582605
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
