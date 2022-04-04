Overview of Dr. Frederic Martin, MD

Dr. Frederic Martin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.