Dr. Frederic Monosiet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederic Monosiet, MD
Dr. Frederic Monosiet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Monosiet works at
Dr. Monosiet's Office Locations
First Step of Sarasota Inc1451 10th St, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 331-2530
Charlotte Comm Mental Hlth Svcs Inc1700 Education Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-8300
First Step of Sarasota Inc1750 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (941) 366-5333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very thorough. He listens to patient's requests. Great guy! Knows his stuff!!
About Dr. Frederic Monosiet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1528230828
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monosiet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monosiet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monosiet works at
Dr. Monosiet speaks Creole.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Monosiet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monosiet.
