Overview

Dr. Frederic Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Santa Rosa Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy. in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.