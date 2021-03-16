Overview of Dr. Frederic Pugliano, MD

Dr. Frederic Pugliano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Pugliano works at St. Louis ENT / TR Facial Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Kirkwood, MO and Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.