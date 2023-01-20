Overview of Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD

Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Seligson works at Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.