See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD

Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Seligson works at Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Seligson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Kansas City
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 505, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Lobectomy, Open
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Lobectomy, Open
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seligson?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I had an aortic dissection and Dr Seigson saved my life, had it not been for him and the team at OP Regional I wouldnt be here today. He and they, mean more to me then they will ever know. February 11th I will celebrate 3 years from that horrible night and I am here thanks to Dr Seligson
    craig woodson — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seligson to family and friends

    Dr. Seligson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seligson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD.

    About Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548299621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seligson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seligson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seligson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seligson works at Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Seligson’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Seligson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seligson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seligson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seligson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frederic Seligson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.