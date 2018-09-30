Overview

Dr. Frederic Stelzer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Stelzer works at Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists PC in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA and Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.