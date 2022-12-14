Dr. Frederick Arbenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Arbenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Arbenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Locations
Industrial Family Medical Care1441 W State St Ste B, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 337-1771
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that Dr Arbenz has been my Doctor for many years and he puts in the time. He fights for what is right. He spends time and listens to me. His head isn’t stuck in a lap top or IPad. I’m SO appreciative of him and his staff. I can’t not say enough about them. They are just like him. Very nice and helpful. Amazing place.
About Dr. Frederick Arbenz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831197789
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbenz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.