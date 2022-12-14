Overview

Dr. Frederick Arbenz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Arbenz works at Industrial Family Medical Care in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.