Overview of Dr. Frederick Azar, MD

Dr. Frederick Azar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.



Dr. Azar works at Campbell Clinic in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.