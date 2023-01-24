Dr. Frederick Azar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Azar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Azar, MD
Dr. Frederick Azar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar's Office Locations
Germantown1400 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 759-3111Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Azar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821084633
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama
- Campbell Clinic / University Of Tennessee
- Tulane Univ Sch of Med/Tulane U Hosp & Clin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Azar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods.