Dr. Frederick Barnum IV, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.
River of Life Osteopathic LLC11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
UNT Health Science Center - Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine855 Montgomery St Fl 6, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2235
I am very pleased with my first visit. Dr. Barnum quickly assessed my condition and needs. He provided immediate relief and offered suggestions that have been very helpful with pain management. He has a friendly disposition and a wonderful approach. I look forward to future visits and his guidance on my journey towards wellness.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Fordham University
Dr. Barnum IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnum IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnum IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnum IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnum IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnum IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.