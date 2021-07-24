See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Frederick Barnum IV, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Frederick Barnum IV, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Barnum IV works at River of Life Osteopathic in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River of Life Osteopathic LLC
    11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    UNT Health Science Center - Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    855 Montgomery St Fl 6, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 735-2235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Back Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Tension-Type Headache
Colic
  • View other providers who treat Colic
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Foot Pain
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hand Pain
Head and Neck Pain
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Pain
Leg Pain
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Pain
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Sprain
Nerve Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Piriformis Syndrome
Plagiocephaly
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacroilitis
Scars
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shoulder Blade Pain
Shoulder Pain
Sinusitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie
Torticollis
Wrist Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2021
    I am very pleased with my first visit. Dr. Barnum quickly assessed my condition and needs. He provided immediate relief and offered suggestions that have been very helpful with pain management. He has a friendly disposition and a wonderful approach. I look forward to future visits and his guidance on my journey towards wellness.
    JenD — Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Frederick Barnum IV, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588103659
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Barnum IV, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnum IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnum IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnum IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnum IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnum IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnum IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnum IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

