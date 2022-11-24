Dr. Fredrick Bassal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Bassal, DO
Overview of Dr. Fredrick Bassal, DO
Dr. Fredrick Bassal, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bassal works at
Dr. Bassal's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1780MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 214, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 631-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassal?
Professional and caring. Takes time to listen and explain clearly.
About Dr. Fredrick Bassal, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1295113116
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.