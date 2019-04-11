Dr. Behringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Behringer, MD
Dr. Frederick Behringer, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Frederick R. Behringer Jr MD PA2611 SE 17th St Ste B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
I have used Dr Behrengers service since 2003 and would not consider going Dr, His skill with suturing is fantastic.
About Dr. Frederick Behringer, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1043218860
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
