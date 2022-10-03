Overview of Dr. Frederick Boltz, MD

Dr. Frederick Boltz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.