Dr. Bossert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Bossert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Bossert, MD
Dr. Frederick Bossert, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson, Erlanger East Hospital and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Bossert works at
Dr. Bossert's Office Locations
-
1
UT Womens Health975 E 3rd St # C725, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bossert?
DrBossert Listened to me and took the time to show he really does care. I have went to a couple of OB/GYN‘s in the Chattanooga area before and no one listen to me like he did. The problem that I had had for years which were getting Band-Aids from other physicians, he fixed! I will be forever grateful for his time and expertise!
About Dr. Frederick Bossert, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801139498
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bossert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bossert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bossert works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bossert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bossert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bossert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bossert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.