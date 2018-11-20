Dr. Brandt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Brandt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Brandt, MD
Dr. Frederick Brandt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Brandt's Office Locations
1
Laboratory Corporation of America600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 499-0254
2
Summit Medical Arts Associates LLC9225 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 453-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick Brandt, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528008737
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
