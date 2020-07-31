Dr. Frederick Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Frederick A. Brown MD4855 Riverstone Blvd Ste 103, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 313-6348
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I am very pleased and grateful for the personal attention and results I have experienced under the care and guidance of Dr. Brown and his staff. Since my first visit nearly 6 months ago, I can honestly say that I feel a drastic transformation in terms of my digestive and overall wellness.
About Dr. Frederick Brown, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1609955350
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Christus St. Joseph Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.