Dr. Frederick Buckner, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Buckner, MD
Dr. Frederick Buckner, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Buckner's Office Locations
Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
About Dr. Frederick Buckner, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497845358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
