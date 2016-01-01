Overview of Dr. Frederick Buckner, MD

Dr. Frederick Buckner, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Buckner works at Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

