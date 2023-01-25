Overview

Dr. Frederick Burton Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Upson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burton Jr works at Northridge Family Healthcare in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.