Dr. Frederick Cahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Cahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Cahan, MD
Dr. Frederick Cahan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Cahan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cahan's Office Locations
-
1
Frederick M. Cahan MD LLC201 E Huron St Ste 12-260, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 480-1303
-
2
Weinstein - Cahan - Taxman - Panoushis1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 603, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 480-1303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cahan?
Dr.Cahan has a wealth of experience and I trust him implicitly. He is a fantastic diagnostician and when your child is sick, there are few better than Fred. The kids have seen Dr Cahan for 14 years.
About Dr. Frederick Cahan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1295804532
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahan works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.