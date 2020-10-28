Dr. Frederick Chaleff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaleff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Chaleff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Chaleff, MD
Dr. Frederick Chaleff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of Pittsburg Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Chaleff works at
Dr. Chaleff's Office Locations
Cardiology Consultants of West Broward7050 NW 4th St Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (754) 280-0692
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaleff?
Great doctor
About Dr. Frederick Chaleff, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1326011545
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Pittsburg Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaleff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaleff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaleff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaleff works at
Dr. Chaleff has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaleff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaleff speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaleff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaleff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaleff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaleff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.