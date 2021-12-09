See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Frederick Cummings, MD

Obstetrics
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Frederick Cummings, MD

Dr. Frederick Cummings, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

Dr. Cummings works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cummings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    USMD Denton North Clinic
    2665 Scripture St, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 220-3023

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Frederick Cummings, MD

    • Obstetrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1720089048
    Education & Certifications

    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummings works at USMD Denton North Clinic in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cummings’s profile.

    Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.