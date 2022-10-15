Overview of Dr. Frederick Dattel, MD

Dr. Frederick Dattel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dattel works at Kansas City Pediatrics in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.