Dr. Frederick Denstman, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Denstman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Denstman works at
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 216, Newark, DE 19713 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Denstman, from my first visit in 2020, thru a successful procedure, to the present time has been wonderful. His staff are always courteous and helpful
About Dr. Frederick Denstman, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Hospital
- Allentown Affil Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denstman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denstman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denstman works at
Dr. Denstman has seen patients for Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denstman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Denstman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denstman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denstman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denstman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.