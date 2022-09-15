Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detorres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Dr. Detorres works at
Locations
-
1
Shoreline Allergy PC6215 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 799-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient of Dr Detorres for 20 plus years. He has helped me control my asthma and bad allergies. Great sense of humor and always have a good laugh with his Dr visits. The best.
About Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1518023480
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- Allergy & Immunology
