See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Norton Shores, MI
Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University

Dr. Detorres works at Shoreline Allergy in Norton Shores, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, MD
Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
Dr. James Isaacs, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO
Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shoreline Allergy PC
    6215 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 799-8777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchoprovocation Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergy Testing
Bronchoprovocation Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Detorres?

    Sep 15, 2022
    Been a patient of Dr Detorres for 20 plus years. He has helped me control my asthma and bad allergies. Great sense of humor and always have a good laugh with his Dr visits. The best.
    Ziggyzack — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Detorres to family and friends

    Dr. Detorres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Detorres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD.

    About Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518023480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detorres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Detorres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Detorres works at Shoreline Allergy in Norton Shores, MI. View the full address on Dr. Detorres’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Detorres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detorres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detorres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detorres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frederick Detorres, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.