Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD
Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Ehret's Office Locations
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ehret is amazing!!! After having 3 children, I wanted to get a tummy tuck, replace my old implants (12 years old) and also get a breast lift. I came to see Dr. Ehret and I'm so glad I did. I had my surgery in November 2021 and so far the recovery has been great.. everything looks great just after 1 month! Dr. Ehret and his staff are very accommodating. I would recommend Dr. Ehret a 100x to anyone that is looking for any body cosmetic surgery.
About Dr. Frederick Ehret, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Childrens Hospital and Regional Medical Center/Harborview Medical Center
- Boston U/Boston University Hospital|Harvard U/Brigham&amp;Womens Hosp/Chldrns Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ehret using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ehret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehret.
