Overview of Dr. Frederick Fakharzadeh, MD

Dr. Frederick Fakharzadeh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Fakharzadeh works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.