Dr. Frederick Fitzgerald Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Fitzgerald Jr, MD
Dr. Frederick Fitzgerald Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fitzgerald Jr works at
Dr. Fitzgerald Jr's Office Locations
Sarasota Co Health Dept2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 861-2900
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8560
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 356-7146
North Port Health Center6950 Outreach Way, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 861-3820
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been dealing with endometriosis since I was my early teenage years and I've seen several doctors but no one could give me an answer or a diagnosis until I met dr. Fitzgerald I saw him three times and then i was scheduled a hysterectomy..a life-changing surgery that will allow me. To live a normal life. all because he listen to my concerns and identified a diagnosis, fibroids and endometriosis dr. Fitzgerald is kind takes his time and listen clearly he does offer other avenues to take before surgery but ultimately I ended up having a hysterectomy and could not be happier
About Dr. Frederick Fitzgerald Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Dr. Fitzgerald Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzgerald Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald Jr works at
Dr. Fitzgerald Jr has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzgerald Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
