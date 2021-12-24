Overview of Dr. Frederick Fitzgerald Jr, MD

Dr. Frederick Fitzgerald Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald Jr works at Sarasota County Health Dept in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.