Overview

Dr. Frederick Flandry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Mizell Memorial Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Flandry works at The Hughston Clinic, P.C. in Columbus, GA with other offices in Macon, GA, Dothan, AL and Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.