Dr. Frederick Font, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frederick Font, MD

Dr. Frederick Font, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Font works at South Florida Rheumatology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Font's Office Locations

    South Florida Rheumatology
    4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 961-3252
    South Florida Rheumatology
    1 SW 129th Ave Ste 401, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 450-8980
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2021
    Dr. Font has been fantastic from the day I met him which will always be a very grateful day as he literally saved my life. He r realized something was seriously wrong when I came for a rheumy visit and sent me to ER immediately with a script and I was admitted and stayed for over two weeks. He is very concerned about his patients and takes the time to explain lab results and answer questions you may have which I always do so his patience is one of his great qualities. To top it off, he has a great sense of humor which puts me as a patient at ease. Thank you for all that you do. So thankful to have you as my rheumatologist.
    Laywon Monestime — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Frederick Font, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548333685
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Font, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Font is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Font has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Font has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Font. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Font.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Font, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Font appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

