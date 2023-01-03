Dr. Frederick Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Frank, MD
Dr. Frederick Frank, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salem, OR. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Salem Clinic PC2020 Capitol St Ne, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 399-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WVP Health Authority
I had two prolapse surgeries, each with several types of repairs, within 16 months and was grateful Dr. Frank performed both. He well lives up to his reputation as an exceptional physician and surgeon. In both the private hospital setting and at Salem Health he and his team were exemplary, and my recovery smooth. Without hesitation I recommend Dr. Frederick Frank.
About Dr. Frederick Frank, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1205870334
Education & Certifications
- U Va Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Va
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks French and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
