Overview

Dr. Frederick Fritzsche Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fritzsche Jr works at Doctors Care in Thomasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.