Overview of Dr. Frederick Funke, MD

Dr. Frederick Funke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Funke works at Trident Cardiology Associates in Walterboro, SC with other offices in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.