Dr. Frederick Gass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Gass, MD
Dr. Frederick Gass, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Gass works at
Dr. Gass' Office Locations
Southtowns Ear Nose & Throat Llp3075 Southwestern Blvd Ste 102, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor with a top notch staff....
About Dr. Frederick Gass, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gass has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gass.
