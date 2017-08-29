Overview of Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD

Dr. Frederick Godley III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Godley III works at University Head & Neck Surgery, Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.