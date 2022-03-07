Dr. Frederick Goll III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goll III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Goll III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Goll III, MD
Dr. Frederick Goll III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi|Oh State University Hospital|Ohio State University Hospital
Dr. Goll III works at
Dr. Goll III's Office Locations
Southwest8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 344-2995
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 357-5625Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goll is amazing! He removed half of my thyroid in January of 2020. What I appreciated the most is that prior to surgery he really took the time to talk to me and to listen to me and to give me the information I needed regarding my thyroid. He told me it was totally my choice whether to remove half of it or all of it. I ultimately decided to only remove the enlarged portion. He is a very skilled surgeon and despite my thyroid being much larger than anticipated, he was able to remove the enlarged portion without increasing the size of the incision. It has healed very nicely and is barely noticeable.
About Dr. Frederick Goll III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1316904253
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi|Oh State University Hospital|Ohio State University Hospital
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goll III has seen patients for Vertigo, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goll III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
