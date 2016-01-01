See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Union, NJ
Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD

Sports Medicine
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD

Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at Gordon Elite Sports Medicine, P.C. in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gordon Elite Sports Medicine
    2500 Morris Ave Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 688-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548354897
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital-Santa Clara
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Gordon Elite Sports Medicine, P.C. in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    Dr. Gordon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

