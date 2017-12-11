Overview of Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD

Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Greenstein works at BHMC Department of Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.