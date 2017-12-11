Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD
Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Greenstein's Office Locations
Linden Boulevard Family Care Center2554 LINDEN BLVD, Brooklyn, NY 11208 Directions (718) 240-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
OBH Men's Health at Brookdale Plaza1 Brookdale Plz Ste 500, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-8672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor and treatment ever! No other way to explain the excellent treatment I have received for many years. Thank you for making my life better.
About Dr. Frederick Greenstein, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenstein speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.
