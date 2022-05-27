Overview of Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD

Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gulmi works at Physician Office in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.