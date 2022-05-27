Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD
Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gulmi works at
Dr. Gulmi's Office Locations
1
Physician Office6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
2
Advanced Medical Care of Ny PC2060 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 630-8600
3
Hss-ortho Queens17660 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 408-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was relatively on time. It’s a busy clinic. First staff were very courteous and so was he. He did a thorough examination and asked me many questions, found I had two hernias that I didn’t even know about. All his explanations were very thorough.
About Dr. Frederick Gulmi, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
