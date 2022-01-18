Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hainge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM
Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Dr. Hainge works at
Dr. Hainge's Office Locations
-
1
Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has retired.
About Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1356388490
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hainge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hainge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hainge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hainge works at
Dr. Hainge has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hainge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hainge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hainge.
