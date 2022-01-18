See All Podiatric Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (56)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM

Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Dr. Hainge works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hainge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Center of Orthopedic Excellence
    2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 623-1050
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356388490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick Hainge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hainge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hainge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hainge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hainge works at Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, Inc in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hainge’s profile.

    Dr. Hainge has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hainge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hainge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hainge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hainge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hainge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

