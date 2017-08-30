See All Dermatologists in Honolulu, HI
Overview

Dr. Frederick Harada, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Harada works at Frederick Harada MD in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Frederick Harada MD
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 909, Honolulu, HI 96813 (808) 585-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 30, 2017
    Dr. Harada was professional, kind, and seemed to value me as a patient. I appreciated his timeliness and willingness to accept Medicare patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Harrada.
    Carolyn Gyuran in Kaneohe, HI — Aug 30, 2017
    About Dr. Frederick Harada, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1144313875
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harada works at Frederick Harada MD in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Harada’s profile.

    Dr. Harada has seen patients for Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

