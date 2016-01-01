Dr. Frederick Hawkins Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Hawkins Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Frederick Hawkins Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Hawkins Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Payne Systems Inc.3035 W Diamond St, Philadelphia, PA 19121 Directions (215) 235-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawkins Jr?
About Dr. Frederick Hawkins Jr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1023175130
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawkins Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawkins Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawkins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.