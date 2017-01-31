Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeger Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled to Dr Jaeger from Columbus after seeing several doctors locally. For the 1st time in yrs I feel confident in the plan established! Dr Jaeger spent time w/ my fiance & I going over everything. He recommended procedures/tests that I had requested from other drs (other docs told me "that we weren't there yet" & would refer me elsewhere. Dr Jaeger actually suggested the things I've been requesting!) Only downside is how difficult it can be to get ahold of him via phone, hes a busy guy!
About Dr. Fredrick Jaeger Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1760426365
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jaeger Jr accepts Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
