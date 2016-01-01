Dr. Frederick James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick James, MD
Overview
Dr. Frederick James, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederick James, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225113210
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
