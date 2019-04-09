Overview of Dr. Frederick Kayal, MD

Dr. Frederick Kayal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Danbury Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.