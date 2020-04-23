Overview

Dr. Frederick Keenan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Keenan works at Office in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.