Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD
Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Kinder Jr works at
Dr. Kinder Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Health Clinic2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 201, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinder Jr?
Dr.Kinder was recommended to me by my original OBGYN when he stopped doing OB work. He has been understanding and patient, and he definitely takes the extra time to answer any questions you may have. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326030016
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinder Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinder Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kinder Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kinder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinder Jr works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinder Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinder Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinder Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.