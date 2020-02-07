Overview of Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD

Dr. Frederick Kinder Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine



Dr. Kinder Jr works at Women's Health Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.