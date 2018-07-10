Dr. Frederick Kruger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Kruger, DPM
Overview of Dr. Frederick Kruger, DPM
Dr. Frederick Kruger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Kruger works at
Dr. Kruger's Office Locations
-
1
Frederick J. Kruger Dpm530 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-9040
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruger?
Dr. Kruger is great. His demeanor is calm, positive, attentive, flexible, and personal. His staff is also friendly and professional. My wait time in both the waiting room and the exam room was very short. I was treated for plantar fasciitis. I was in severe pain. His recommended treatment was a cortisone shot in the affected foot. He did warn me the injection would be painful and he was right! But within a couple days I was completely pain free. I can now enjoy my upcoming vacation.
About Dr. Frederick Kruger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417954447
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger works at
Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.