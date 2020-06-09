Overview

Dr. Frederick Lane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Lane works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Colon and Rectal Specialists in Mooresville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.